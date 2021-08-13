Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 3.1% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $18,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at $539,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Accenture by 545.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.2% in the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 9,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 7,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $1.87 on Friday, hitting $323.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,569. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $210.42 and a 12 month high of $322.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $303.89.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $995,935.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,144,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Redburn Partners upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.44.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

