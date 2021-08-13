AceD Trading Down 4.9% Over Last Week (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One AceD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AceD has a market cap of $99,923.65 and $5,151.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AceD has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AceD Coin Profile

ACED is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AceD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

