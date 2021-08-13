Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.50). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Acer Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acer Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of ACER stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.51. Acer Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

