Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ANIOY. Credit Suisse Group lowered Acerinox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acerinox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acerinox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of ANIOY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.55. 160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153. Acerinox has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.33 and a beta of 1.71.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Acerinox had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 0.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acerinox will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acerinox

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

