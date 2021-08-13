Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on ANIOY. Credit Suisse Group lowered Acerinox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acerinox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acerinox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.
Shares of ANIOY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.55. 160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153. Acerinox has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.33 and a beta of 1.71.
About Acerinox
Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.
Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Acerinox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerinox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.