ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Director Yinan Xiang Sells 3,623 Shares

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Director Yinan Xiang sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $308,317.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Yinan Xiang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Yinan Xiang sold 30,000 shares of ACM Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $2,583,300.00.

Shares of ACMR traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.38. 249,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,696. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.03 and a 52 week high of $144.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.24.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 15.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACMR. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ACM Research has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,216,000 after acquiring an additional 281,723 shares in the last quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 151,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,502,000 after acquiring an additional 24,406 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,988,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

