ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 23,818 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 339,278 shares.The stock last traded at $84.56 and had previously closed at $84.73.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACMR shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

Get ACM Research alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.23 and a beta of 0.76.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 15.30%. Equities analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ACM Research by 50.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ACM Research by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in ACM Research by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in ACM Research by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.