ACoconut (AC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $101,076.00

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last week, ACoconut has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. ACoconut has a market cap of $844,511.80 and $101,076.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000684 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00063443 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000067 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About ACoconut

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

