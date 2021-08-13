ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,367,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 7.9% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned about 0.07% of Chevron worth $143,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 22.5% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Chevron by 6.0% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,356,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Chevron by 15.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 681,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,335,000 after acquiring an additional 92,201 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 92,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.25. 283,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,357,992. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.74 billion, a PE ratio of 54.89, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.41.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

