Actinium (ACM) Reaches Market Cap of $1.01 Million

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Actinium has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $24,571.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Actinium has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0301 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 33,659,450 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

