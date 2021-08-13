Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,787 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.53% of Acushnet worth $16,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Friess Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 83,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 35,707 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Acushnet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 203,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Acushnet by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,808,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Acushnet by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 32,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 11,826 shares during the period. 40.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $53.89 on Friday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $56.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.51.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.32. Acushnet had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $624.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOLF. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

In other news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $31,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

