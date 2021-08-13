Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 375.85% and a negative net margin of 1,079.68%.

AFIB stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.45. The stock had a trading volume of 10,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,570. The firm has a market cap of $350.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Acutus Medical has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.82.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Acutus Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 1,071,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 24.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

