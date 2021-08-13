adbank (ADB) Hits One Day Volume of $46,006.00

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. In the last seven days, adbank has traded up 38.3% against the US dollar. One adbank coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. adbank has a total market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $46,006.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get adbank alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00057183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.20 or 0.00896613 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.47 or 0.00114916 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.79 or 0.00152136 BTC.

adbank Coin Profile

adbank (CRYPTO:ADB) is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 870,499,861 coins. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official website is adbank.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

adbank Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for adbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for adbank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.