Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Down 9.7%

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) shares traded down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.23 and last traded at $9.31. 27,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 808,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.11.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Adecoagro during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Adecoagro Company Profile (NYSE:AGRO)
Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.
