Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Down 9.7%

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) shares traded down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.23 and last traded at $9.31. 27,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 808,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.11.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $174.79 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adecoagro S.A. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Adecoagro during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adecoagro Company Profile (NYSE:AGRO)

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

