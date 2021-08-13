AdEx (ADX) Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One AdEx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. AdEx has a total market cap of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00057871 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014993 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $427.73 or 0.00894240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00105930 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00044081 BTC.

AdEx Profile

ADX is a coin. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

