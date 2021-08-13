AdEx Network (ADX) Trading 8.4% Higher This Week

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 13th. In the last week, AdEx Network has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. AdEx Network has a market capitalization of $69.65 million and approximately $6.38 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx Network coin can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00001164 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00057724 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00015149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.64 or 0.00887090 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00105102 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001955 BTC.

About AdEx Network

AdEx Network (ADX) is a coin. It was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 134,321,669 coins and its circulating supply is 125,879,192 coins. The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

