AdEx Network Reaches Market Cap of $67.52 Million (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. AdEx Network has a market capitalization of $67.52 million and approximately $10.33 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001156 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, AdEx Network has traded up 6.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00057511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00015560 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $421.94 or 0.00909534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00114160 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.14 or 0.00155504 BTC.

AdEx Network Profile

AdEx Network (CRYPTO:ADX) is a coin. It was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 134,297,763 coins and its circulating supply is 125,855,286 coins. AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

