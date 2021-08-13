Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ADIL traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $3.24. 7,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,090. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66. The company has a market cap of $60.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.60. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $4.00.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research initiated coverage on Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

