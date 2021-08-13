Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ACET traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.43. 1,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,592. The company has a market cap of $236.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.41. Adicet Bio has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $21.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.11.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACET. BTIG Research began coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adicet Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 6,208 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $87,222.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $221,467.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,245 shares of company stock valued at $749,090. Corporate insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

