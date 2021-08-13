adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €317.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €317.00 ($372.94) price target by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ADS. Berenberg Bank set a €360.00 ($423.53) price objective on adidas in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on adidas in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price objective on adidas in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €360.00 ($423.53) price objective on adidas in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €315.81 ($371.54).

Shares of ADS opened at €312.00 ($367.06) on Friday. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($236.48). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €307.40.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

