adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €360.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €360.00 ($423.53) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) target price on adidas in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on adidas in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) target price on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €330.00 ($388.24) target price on adidas in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €363.00 ($427.06) price target on adidas in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €315.31 ($370.96).

adidas stock opened at €312.00 ($367.06) on Friday. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($236.48). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €307.40.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

