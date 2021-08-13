adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €371.00 by UBS Group

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been given a €371.00 ($436.47) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) target price on adidas in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €360.00 ($423.53) price objective on adidas in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on adidas in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €360.00 ($423.53) price objective on adidas in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €315.81 ($371.54).

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of ADS opened at €312.00 ($367.06) on Friday. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($236.48). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €307.40.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.