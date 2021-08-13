ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.37), Fidelity Earnings reports.

ADTX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.06. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,736. ADiTx Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $6.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get ADiTx Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADiTx Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune reprogramming and monitoring. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for ADiTx Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADiTx Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.