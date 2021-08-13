Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.12 target price on Admiral Group and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.12.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Admiral Group stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.85. 480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.60. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of $32.75 and a twelve month high of $49.86.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.