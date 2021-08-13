Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Insider Buys £26,468.04 in Stock

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) insider Annette Court purchased 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,606 ($47.11) per share, for a total transaction of £26,468.04 ($34,580.66).

Shares of ADM opened at GBX 3,610 ($47.16) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,253.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.72 billion and a PE ratio of 20.12. Admiral Group plc has a one year low of GBX 2,534 ($33.11) and a one year high of GBX 3,641 ($47.57).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a GBX 161 ($2.10) dividend. This is a boost from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $86.00. This represents a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,676 ($34.96) to GBX 2,751 ($35.94) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,599.86 ($33.97).

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

