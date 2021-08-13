Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Lifted by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,315 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 2.5% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 76.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,891,738.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE stock traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $637.20. The stock had a trading volume of 52,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,777. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $636.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $590.95. The stock has a market cap of $303.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

