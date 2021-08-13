Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,980 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. AXS Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 21,993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after buying an additional 8,466 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Adobe by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,203 shares of the software company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 598 shares of the software company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in Adobe by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 3,847 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in Adobe by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,871 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total transaction of $303,394.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,063,910.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $636.03. 34,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,311,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $303.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $636.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $590.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.