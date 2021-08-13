Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,327 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 56.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,107,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,406 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at $6,058,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 29.8% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,246,613,000 after acquiring an additional 601,668 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after acquiring an additional 527,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 208.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 740,233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $351,883,000 after acquiring an additional 500,297 shares in the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, increased their target price on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $637.31. 911,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,302,877. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $638.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $593.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.