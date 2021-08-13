Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Raised by Peachtree Investment Partners LLC

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,662 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 1.3% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Adobe by 56.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,107,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,406 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $6,058,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,246,613,000 after buying an additional 601,668 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after acquiring an additional 527,558 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 740,233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $351,883,000 after acquiring an additional 500,297 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. boosted their price objective on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $637.31. The company had a trading volume of 911,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,877. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $638.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $590.95. The stock has a market cap of $303.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

