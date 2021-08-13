Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Has $1.43 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $368.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 976,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,132,551. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $260.11 and a twelve month high of $369.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $356.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

