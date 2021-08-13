Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Has $7.96 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,595 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 1.7% of Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $636.03. 26,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,311,777. The firm has a market cap of $303.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $590.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $636.64.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total transaction of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

