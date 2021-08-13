Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Acquired by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 653,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,502 shares during the quarter. Advanced Drainage Systems comprises about 2.0% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned 0.91% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $76,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 77.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 33.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 201.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMS traded down $1.65 on Friday, hitting $116.18. 1,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,220. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.63 and a 52-week high of $124.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.24.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 16.99%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $1,395,875.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,067,095.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $709,160.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,125.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WMS shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

