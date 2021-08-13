Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 669,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 192,990 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 0.06% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $62,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sturgeon Ventures LLP lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 73,672 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,920,000 after buying an additional 8,439 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 52,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 16,837 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 90,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 45,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.93.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $4.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.55. 100,038,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,535,309. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.17. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $122.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,829 shares in the company, valued at $53,302,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $2,815,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 297,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,351,587.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 344,333 shares of company stock valued at $30,618,842. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

