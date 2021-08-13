Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Up 4%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) rose 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $111.70 and last traded at $110.81. Approximately 1,653,264 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 50,213,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.50.

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.93.

The firm has a market capitalization of $134.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.17.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,535,104.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,409.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $10,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,557,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,390,640.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 344,333 shares of company stock valued at $30,618,842 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,416,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $221,632,000 after acquiring an additional 78,938 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 443,946 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,850,000 after acquiring an additional 14,273 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,561,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

