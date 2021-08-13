Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Advent Technologies stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,537. Advent Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $19.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.96. The company has a market capitalization of $335.65 million, a P/E ratio of -80.33 and a beta of 0.39.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Advent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles the critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers HT-PEM (high-temperature proton exchange membrane) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, flow battery membranes, organic photovoltaics, and ultracells.

