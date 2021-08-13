Advisory Services & Investments LLC Buys 8,363 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises about 1.2% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,074,000 after purchasing an additional 27,903 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 87,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 307.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 914,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,916,000 after purchasing an additional 689,807 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 186.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.19. The company had a trading volume of 8,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,005. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $60.31 and a 1 year high of $63.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.79.

