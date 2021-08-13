Advisory Services & Investments LLC Buys Shares of 78,534 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 78,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,333,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,887,000 after acquiring an additional 52,096 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,164,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% in the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 378,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,534,000 after buying an additional 111,753 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 317,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after buying an additional 56,474 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,864,367. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.04.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

