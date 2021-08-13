Advisory Services & Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,815 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 33,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA AMLP traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.10. The company had a trading volume of 18,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,861. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $38.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.34.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.