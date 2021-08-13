Advisory Services & Investments LLC Has $3.05 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,414 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises 2.2% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Advisory Services & Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.71. 1,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,321. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.02. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $48.40.

