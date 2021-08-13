Advisory Services & Investments LLC Lowers Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73,414 shares during the period. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN accounts for approximately 2.1% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Advisory Services & Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 57.5% during the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 294.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 113.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 823,200.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AMJ traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.29. 11,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,935. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.10. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $21.05.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 17,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $2,691,159.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,276,613.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

