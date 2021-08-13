Advisory Services & Investments LLC Sells 613 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 7.4% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $174,000. Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 70.7% during the second quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $226,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VBR traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.16. 193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,322. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $106.13 and a twelve month high of $180.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.66.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.