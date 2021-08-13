Advisory Services & Investments LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,249 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Advisory Services & Investments LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 77,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,251,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,234,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,200,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.98. The stock had a trading volume of 37,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,278. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $55.07 and a 52-week high of $69.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.78.

