Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Cuts Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC cut its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,650 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,518 shares during the quarter. SVB Financial Group comprises about 1.1% of Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned approximately 0.25% of SVB Financial Group worth $76,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 403,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,603,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total value of $72,932.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,461.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and sold 27,716 shares valued at $16,127,786. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $559.09 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.74.

Shares of SIVB stock traded down $12.69 on Friday, hitting $578.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $566.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $221.55 and a twelve month high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 31.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

