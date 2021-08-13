Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Cuts Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC reduced its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,279 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services makes up 1.1% of Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $80,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth $26,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 48.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth $46,000. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.94.

FIS remained flat at $$133.89 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.49. The company has a market cap of $82.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 956.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.17 and a fifty-two week high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

