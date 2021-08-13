Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Grows Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,310 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned about 0.46% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $66,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 229.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,120,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 370.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total transaction of $3,699,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,725,893.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 7,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total value of $1,901,349.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 285,421 shares in the company, valued at $73,955,435.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,005 shares of company stock valued at $9,322,727. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEDG traded down $4.09 on Friday, reaching $287.08. 7,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,078. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.41. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.95. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.32 and a 12 month high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.78.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

