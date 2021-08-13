Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Has $103.50 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,412,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 181,317 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.5% of Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned 0.07% of NextEra Energy worth $103,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 553,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,596,000 after buying an additional 15,463 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 23,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.24. 169,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,123,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.79 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $163.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.94.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.69.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,151 shares of company stock worth $1,417,136. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

