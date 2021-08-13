Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Has $203.34 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,977 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.9% of Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $203,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total transaction of $6,815,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $60,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 451,863 shares of company stock worth $284,497,177 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,766.90. The stock had a trading volume of 24,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,401. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,800.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,612.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.