Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Has $71.41 Million Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC cut its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 585,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,631 shares during the period. Tetra Tech makes up approximately 1.0% of Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned about 1.08% of Tetra Tech worth $71,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTEK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.80.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 8,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,782.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $119,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,416 shares of company stock valued at $3,396,911. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TTEK traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,987. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.91 and a 52 week high of $144.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

