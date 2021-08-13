Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Has $72.81 Million Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC decreased its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,719 shares during the quarter. Gartner comprises approximately 1.0% of Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned about 0.35% of Gartner worth $72,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 46,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,319,000 after buying an additional 10,629 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $501,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,740,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,584,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at $481,000. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Harris sold 2,060 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.71, for a total transaction of $609,162.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,909.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total value of $848,044.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,804 shares of company stock worth $1,660,383 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IT. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.33.

NYSE:IT traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $302.78. 9,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.02. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $115.86 and a one year high of $304.84. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.60.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

