Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Has $85.35 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC cut its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,535 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 22,632 shares during the quarter. Illumina makes up about 1.2% of Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned about 0.12% of Illumina worth $85,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,231,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,573 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $385,959,000 after purchasing an additional 524,907 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Illumina by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 544,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $208,980,000 after purchasing an additional 238,281 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Illumina by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,801 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $166,606,000 after purchasing an additional 151,703 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth about $52,431,000. 79.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total transaction of $447,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,536.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 148,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,524,541.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,916 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $395.00.

ILMN traded up $4.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $514.95. The company had a trading volume of 9,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $75.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.82 and a beta of 0.92. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $474.80.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.