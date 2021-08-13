Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Increases Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Teradyne accounts for about 1.1% of Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned approximately 0.34% of Teradyne worth $76,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 381.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,200,000 after buying an additional 681,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,457,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.58. 29,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,726,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.07 and a 12 month high of $147.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.80. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.47.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.